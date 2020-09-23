Hundreds of Ohio State Department of Athletics staff members were impacted by COVID-19 related budget cuts Wednesday, and 25 have lost their positions entirely.

However, none of those employees were Ohio State coaches.

Athletic director Gene Smith said head football and basketball coaches Ryan Day and Chris Holtmann are among the 47 staff members that have been asked to take a voluntary 5-percent salary cut, but said that prior to the Big Ten’s announcement to reinstate the fall football season, things could have been much worse.

“Our furlough and reduction in force plan was significantly more challenging prior to the announcement that football would come back,” Smith said. “We decided that we had a chance for it to be available in the fall, so we held out and we reduced the impact significantly.”