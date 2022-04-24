What Ohio State gets in West Virginia transfer Sean McNeil

Ohio State needed a guard.

The program already got one in Wright State transfer Tanner Holden: a bigger wing who could be one of the main scorers for the Buckeyes heading into 2022-23. But Chris Holtmann needed a player who could run the show a bit more.

He found it in Sean McNeil.

The former West Virginia guard announced that he was joining the Buckeyes for his senior season after starting all 32 games for the Mountaineers a season ago, shooting a career-high 41.4% from the field and 36.8% from 3.

He averaged 12.2 points per game in each of his last two seasons, along with a career high 1.4 assist, 2.5 rebounds and 0.7 steals per game.

McNeil joins a roster that's beginning to take shape.