What Ohio State can take from its last-second win against No. 21 Seton Hall

Here's what we learned from this game.

Dishing the ball out to redshirt senior forward Kyle Young, Johnson got the ball back at the top of the key, firing for the game-winning three, giving Ohio State (4-1) the 79-76 win against No. 21 Seton Hall (3-1) in the semifinal of the Fort Myers Tip Off tournament.

No. 21 Seton Hall tied the game with a layup from Jamir Harris with 10 seconds left. As the clock winded down, Ohio State freshman guard Meechie Johnson Jr. took the ball up the court with head coach Chris Holtmann failing to use one of the two timeouts he had left.

Ohio State can rely on the 3.

From the start of the game, Ohio State had its shot.

The Buckeyes hit four of its first five attempts from the field — all jumpers or 3-point attempts — while starting the game with 7-10, only one layup.

And after that brief cold spell, the success continued. During Ohio State’s 19-4 run in the first half, all four of their field goals were either jumpers or 3-point makes, the rest of which were free throws.

In the first half, the Buckeyes seemed to shy away from the paint area a bit, an area where Xavier held a showcase in its physicality against Ohio State Thursday. In the first 20 minutes, the Buckeyes hit three of its six layup attempts against the Pirates with no dunks.

The heat from 3 continued into the second half, as redshirt senior Justin Ahrens hit two of his five attempts from deep, while Young hit his only 3 attempt.

After hitting his first 3-point make of the game with 12:18 to go in the game, Johnson landed his second in four tries when it counted most, giving Ohio State the three-point victory.

Ahrens finished the game with five 3-point makes on eight tries, recording 17 points.

Junior forward E.J. Liddell recorded two 3s on five attempts, leading OhioS tate with 28 points.

The Buckeyes finished with 11 makes on 22 attempts from deep, along with a 47.9% shooting percentage, coming off a loss in which Ohio State could only hit eight of its 21 attempts from deep.