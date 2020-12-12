Ohio State didn’t have a game Saturday for the third time in five weekends, but if there was one contest the Buckeye players and coaches spent their early afternoon watching, it’s probably a safe bet that it included their opponent in next week’s Big Ten Championship Game.

Northwestern, which already clinched a berth in the conference title game entering this weekend, hosted Illinois to close out the regular season, and with Ohio State relegated to its collective couch once again, the matchup served as the Buckeyes’ final chance to get a look at the Wildcats before they meet.

If the Buckeyes didn’t tune in though, we’ve got them covered, as we took some notes on what Ohio State can take away from the Wildcat’s 28-10 win against Illinois on Saturday.