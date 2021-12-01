What Ohio State can take away from its upset win against No. 1 Duke

Here's what the Buckeyes can take from this huge upset win.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State looked like a team that can compete with anyone Tuesday night, using a 12-0 run to pass No. 1 Duke at home.

Zed Key had himself a mismatch to deal with.

The Ohio State sophomore forward, standing at 6-foot-8, lined up for the opening tip off against Duke center Mark Williams: a 7-foot-1 sophomore.

Duke won the toss. Clearly, just like the mismatch was clear from the start.

But the thing is, Key found his touch in the paint.

The sophomore forward brought in four of his first five attempts from the floor for a team-leading eight points. He was physical, pushing up against Williams and forward Theo John in the post. He looked like he belonged, even if the rebounding numbers were few and far between early on, going to the likes of E.J. Liddell and Justin Ahrens.

And Ohio State needed that touch from inside early on against Duke, making only two of its first seven 3-point attempts, heating up later for eight makes on 20 attempts from deep.

When Ohio State needed a bucket most late, it was fed to Key, scoring 11 of a career-high 20 points in the second half, battling down low no matter who it was against.

This is the aggressiveness head coach Chris Holtmann has been wanting from his sophomore forward, carrying a load in the paint that he really didn’t have the opportunity to do when the Buckeyes were in Florida.

On the glass, Ohio State was a bit better, holding a plus-four advantage on Duke in terms of rebounding, recording seven offensive rebounds and 12 second-

Although he’s not the perfect big man, he’s not the perfect match for the Hunter Dickinson’s, the Zach Edey’s, the Williams’ of the world, Key worked enough Tuesday night, though.

“All those people clamoring for us to have a center,” head coach Chris Holtmann said Tuesday night, “he’s a center.

“He can be a load down there.”