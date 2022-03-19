What Ohio State can learn from Villanova's first-round win against Delaware

PITTSBURGH — Delaware had an upset on its mind Friday afternoon.

The No. 15 Blue Hens came out strong, taking a seven-point lead against No. 2 Villanova with their efficient offense, something they kept up all afternoon.

Then the Wildcats’ offense woke up.

“I'm pretty sure we appreciated it,” Delaware guard Kevin Anderson said, responding to a 20-point loss in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. “But as soon as we started appreciating it, they started hitting threes. So we couldn't appreciate it for too long.”

Delaware couldn’t stop Villanova from 3-point range, hitting 13 on 28 tries, coming in with the 36% success rate from deep: third-best in the Big East on 23.2 tries per game. It’s an offense that only got stronger, shooting over 50% from the field in each half, while draining all but one of its free-throw attempts.

It’s the offense Ohio State will see at some point Sunday, taking on the Wildcats in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

It’s an offense the Buckeyes are familiar with, last facing the Wildcats Nov. 13, 2019 and holding them to 51 points on 30.6% shooting, making 10 of their 30 attempts from 3-point range.

Guard Collin Gillespie was in Villanova’s starting lineup that day, making four of his 11 attempts from the field and only one of his five 3-point attempts for 10 points. And it was the first game that came to mind as the redshirt senior reflected on the Wildcats’ win against Delaware.

“What we've seen over the course of the year is (that) they are physical. They play in a great conference, well coached, they have a lot of great players. And we know they are physical and they are tough,” Gillespie said. “We did play them two years ago, and they beat us pretty good. So we know how -- their style of play, and the coaches are going to do a good job of putting the scouting report together for us, and we'll start to go over that (Saturday).”