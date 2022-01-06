What No. 13 Ohio State takes away from its road loss to Indiana

Ohio State struggled mightily Thursday night, ending its five-game win streak and losing its first game in Big Ten play to Indiana on the road.

This was the matchup, pitting two of the Big Ten’s leading scorers against one another. Both have the same set of skills: based down low with an ability to take over at any point of the court, showing an athleticism to create offense, defense and momentum for his team.

It’s something Indiana couldn’t get enough of when Trayce Jackson-Davis was concerned.

The redshirt sophomore was unstoppable. Offensively, the Hoosiers were putting him in positions to dominate, putting the ball into open lanes into the paint for him to drive and dunk, scoring 16 points in the first 20 minutes when no other Indiana player had more than four.

Defensively, it was his length and speed, seemingly coming out of nowhere with his blocks; exactly what Ohio State junior forward E.J. Liddell seems to do.

But Liddell was still getting the rust off.

In the first 20 minutes, the forward hit only two of his six attempts from the field, including two misses from 3. He was Ohio State’s leading force in the paint, recording five boards, while adding a block, but didn’t provide that tenacity offensively, splitting the leading scorer duties with Malaki Branham and Joey Brunk with six after 20 minutes.

And in the second half, things got worse.

Liddell made only one of his six attempts from the field, feeling the pressure of Indiana’s highly-ranked defense, finishing the game shooting 25% from the field.

Jackson-Davis, however, continued to dominate, finishing with his fifth double-double of the season with 25 points and 12 rebounds, adding five blocks.

It’s clear that where Liddell goes, Ohio State goes. Liddell struggled Thursday night, as did Ohio State’s offense, shooting 30.8% from the field and 29.6% from 3, recording 15 turnovers, including three each from Liddell and redshirt senior guard Jamari Wheeler.

If Liddell can’t set the tone on the road for the Buckeyes, taking over games and setting the expectation, it could be a long, volatile season for Ohio State, especially when the games begin to become more meaningful as tournament play nears.