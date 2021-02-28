What Kyion Grayes brings to the class of 2022
Wide receiver recruiting is off to a hot start for Ohio State in 2022.
After snagging top 30 national prospect Caleb Burton a couple months ago, position coach Brian Hartline went out and finished a flip from four-star former Arizona commitment Kyion Grayes today.
Given the incredible ability to recruit and develop players Hartline has shown in his years as a receivers coach, taking on a prospect at one time ranked as just the No. 34 wide receiver in the country this early for the class of 2022 hints at a diamond in the rough-type player.
What does a deeper dive reveal about Grayes? Let’s take a look at what he brings to Ohio State.
On the Roster
|Senior
|Junior
|Sophomore
|Freshman
|2021 Commit
|
E. Gardiner (RS)
J. Harris (RS)
C. Olave
|
K. Babb (RS)
J. Williams
G. Wilson
|
M. Cooper
J. Fleming
G. Scott
J. Smith-Njigba
|
J. Ballard
E. Egbuka
M. Harrison
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news