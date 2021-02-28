Wide receiver recruiting is off to a hot start for Ohio State in 2022.

After snagging top 30 national prospect Caleb Burton a couple months ago, position coach Brian Hartline went out and finished a flip from four-star former Arizona commitment Kyion Grayes today.

Given the incredible ability to recruit and develop players Hartline has shown in his years as a receivers coach, taking on a prospect at one time ranked as just the No. 34 wide receiver in the country this early for the class of 2022 hints at a diamond in the rough-type player.

What does a deeper dive reveal about Grayes? Let’s take a look at what he brings to Ohio State.