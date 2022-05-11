What Jim Knowles wants out of an Ohio State linebacker

Jim Knowles knows exactly what he wants out of each of his linebackers, something, he says, C.J. Hicks is still trying to figure out.

The Ohio State defensive coordinator’s linebacker position is not the traditional “linebacker,” something the five-star is still trying to wrap his mind around as he exits his first spring camp while showing signs of what his position coach is looking for.

“It’s not just ‘Hey, you’re in this place, you’re doing that,’” Knowles said. “You’re doing a lot of different things, which is good for them when they go to the next level. But he’s still figuring things out. When he was able to cut loose and play fast, I was really impressed with his feet and his ability to get from point A to point B, his short-space explosiveness, really impressed with that."

That’s all Knowles wanted to see from his defense in the spring: progress.

He admits his approach is different, it’s varied, it’s multiple, something that rears its head everywhere from the defensive backfield to defensive end.

And it continues in the middle, tossing away any of the traditional responsibilities of the middle or outside linebacker. Much like Knowles’ three safety spots, each linebacker is interchangeable and can switch at a moment’s notice.

Both will play middle and outside. Both will play in man and zone coverage. Both will blitz from the inside and the outside.

Knowles wants a football player in the middle of his defense, not necessarily a “linebacker.”

“A guy who has all kinds of football skills, one, that’s important, but, two, the mental understanding, and that’s why they do get a lot of stats because we put them in position to make plays,” Knowles said. “A lot of times, we funnel things to them and the safeties. They’re there and they got to get the job done, so they have to understand the scheme and where they fit.”