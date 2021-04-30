Ohio State will be down one notable playmaker that most assumed would be on the roster come the start of the 2021 season, as third-year wideout Jameson Williams entered the transfer portal on Wednesday.

Luckily for Buckeyes’ wide receiver coach Brian Hartline, that doesn’t exactly mean his position room will be short on talent any time soon.

Still, the loss of a 2020 starter is impactful nonetheless, and we’re exploring some of the potential causes and effects of the situation. Check out our thoughts down below, and head over to the Horseshoe Lounge to join the conversation.