It doesn’t quite stack up to the events of Friday night, but Ohio State fans received more outstanding news Saturday.

Five-star cornerback Jaheim Singletary, the No. 3 cornerback in the class of 2022 and No. 8 player overall, selected the Buckeyes over Florida and Clemson.

Ohio State’s 2022 class is head and shoulders above any other in the country early in the cycle, and with nine commits holds more than double the points of any other school in Rivals’ team rankings.

But what does the prospect bring to Columbus? Let’s break it down.