What is Ohio State's focus during its off week?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State may be growing confidence and momentum, but head coach Ryan Day still finds things to keep him up at night. "I don't know how well I'm still sleeping," Day said. "We still have a lot of football left." The Buckeyes as a whole have their off week this week, resting and rejuvenating prior to the start of their second-half of the season. As Day looks back at the start of the season to now, the growth is apparent. "You can see some guys are starting to settle into some roles, and that's a good thing," Day said. "We're not doing everything for the first time, and when we're walking on the field, we're expecting a high level of execution in all three phases." Here are three things that Day and the rest of the coaching staff are focusing on with two weeks before Ohio State's next game against Indiana.

Getting healthy

After Ohio State's bye week, Day expects to have a much healthier roster heading into the second half of the season. Redshirt freshman running back Miyan Williams is expected to be back against the Hoosiers, Day said, after missing the last two games with an injury. "I think he's doing well," Day said. "Think he's looking forward to getting back out there and get to practicing and feeling better. I think he has to get back in the rhythm of practicing. Once you get healthy again, you get back on the field and start to feel better." As for junior cornerback Cameron Brown, who left the Maryland game with an undisclosed injury, Day is not so sure, saying he will have a better idea of what he's dealing with later in the week. "I don't know if he'll practice this week. We'll kind of go day to day, see how he's feeling. He's a guy that when he's been playing, he's done a good job when he's been out there. He's had a hard time staying on the field. I hope it's just a bump in the road. Once he gets back, he's a big part of our defemse. Day also said he's "looking forward" to having defensive end Tyreke Smith back against the Hoosiers and expects to have defensive tackle Haskell Garrett back as well.

Making in-season adjustments

Despite not playing Saturday, Day said he wants to keep the atmosphere as game-like as he can. " We want to get some of those guys some rest, get them off their feet a little bit, recharge for the second half of this run, but also work on fundamentals, keep the good-on-good work going this week," Day said. "We have to keep getting better. I feel like we've gotten better, but we can't all of a sudden stall during a bye week, take a huge deep breath and not get better." He also said the off week is a chance for the coaching staff to reflect, see where Ohio State is at in terms of personnel and scheme, making sure the team's in a good place heading into the second half. For the Ohio State defense, it looks like stepping back, taking away all the scheme and focusing on the fundamentals: tackling and technique along with understanding perfecting coverages. Tackling has been something that has hurt the Ohio State defense over the past two weeks. After missing 33 tackles in the first four games combined, the Buckeyes have missed 44 combined against Rutgers and Maryland. Day said Ohio State will try and tackle those fundamental issues with "good-on-good" drills during practice, pitting the first-team offense against the first-team defenses. Ohio State defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs said the off week is about adding and evolving schematically, studying what the Ohio State defense has done over the past six weeks. "We have to try and stay one step ahead," he said.



Building for the future