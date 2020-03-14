It was announced on Saturday afternoon that Oklahoma running back Trey Sermon would be leaving Norman and entering the transfer portal as a graduate transfer.

Despite his 2019 season being cut short due to an ACL injury, Sermon is expected to get a ton of interest from top programs around the country for his one remaining year of eligibility, including from Ohio State.

But what are the realistic chances of Sermon ending up in Scarlet and Gray? There’s still a lot to be unpacked here with the new just being announced, but here’s everything I know.