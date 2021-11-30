What does the 'coaching carousel' mean for Ohio State head coach Ryan Day?

The college football landscape has changed dramatically since Ohio State lost to Michigan.

OK, all of this may have happened anyway, but it seems like the first win for the Wolverines in The Game since 2011 sparked anarchy: Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley is now at USC, Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly is reportedly now at LSU, Louisiana head coach Billy Napier is now at Florida, Bob Stoops is coaching again and recruiting again with the Sooners until they can find their long-term replacement.

It’s a coaching carousel for the ages, one Ohio State will see in person in its very first game of the 2022 season: Sept. 3 at home against Notre Dame.

And right in the middle of it, remaining seemingly stagnant, is Ryan Day.

The Ohio State head coach just completed his third full regular season with the Buckeyes, ending his 23-game Big Ten win streak with a 42-27 loss to the Wolverines this past Saturday. Along with the three games he won as head coach during former head coach Urban Meyer’s suspension, Day has won 33 of his first 37 games as a head coach, with a possible 34th on the way in a bowl game.

But should Ohio State fans be worried about Day’s departure?

The Ohio State head coach signed a three-year contract extension prior to the start of the 2020 season, keeping him on the sideline at least through the 2026 season. This season Day was paid $6.61 million putting him at No. 9 in the Top-10 highest paid coaches in college football this season.

According to his contract, Day will receive $7.6 million in 2022 — putting him in between what Riley was paid at Oklahoma this season and Dan Mullen’s salary at Florida in 2021.

Add in bonuses for if Ohio State wins a Big Ten East title, a Big Ten title, plays in a College Football Playoff bowl game, plays in a College Football Playoff semifinal and plays in a national championship, along with personal awards (Big Ten Coach of the Year, National Coach of the Year) and the team’s overall grade-point average, Day could see an increase of up to $1.25 million.

According to Ohio State’s release announcing the extension Feb. 27, 2020, increases to his compensation package after Feb. 1, 2023 will be determined by Athletic Director Gene Smith and approved by the Board of Trustees.

Long story short, Day’s likely to become even more wealthy very soon.

But Big Ten East coaches have already gotten a payday as the 2021 season came to a close.

Penn State head coach James Franklin just signed a 10-year, $70 million extension, keeping him with the Nittany Lions until 2031. Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker will also stay in East Lansing until 2031, earning $9.5 million per year for the next 10 years, more than every other coach in college football other than Alabama head coach Nick Saban.

If anything, the coaching carousel has to bring a sense of reality that for the Ohio State athletic department, Day's payday is coming quickly.