What does Ohio State's offensive depth chart look like after spring?

Will this be the depth chart when Sept. 3 arrives?

Corey Dennis' quarterback room is seemingly as set as any room on the entire roster.

Starting with C.J. Stroud at the top — the reigning Heisman finalist and a contender to be the best quarterback in the country in 2022 — Ohio State's quarterback room seems to have a clear succession plan.

After Stroud, who is expected to enter the NFL Draft after this season, Kyle McCord, the former four-star quarterback in the 2021 class who started one game for the Buckeyes last season, is expected to step up and take the starting job in 2023.

After McCord comes Devin Brown, the four-star quarterback out of the 2022 class, who enrolled early with the Buckeyes this past January.

With those three, Dennis and head coach Ryan Day have a clear starter, an heir apparent and a look at the future heading into their quarterback room in 2022.

What could change this depth chart?

With Stroud locked in as the starter, the only movement on the depth chart would be between those second and third spots, even though that seems unlikely.

At Ohio State's spring game, McCord looked like he had one season of college football under his belt, showing off his composure in and around the pocket and accuracy, leaving the game with the best completion percentage of any quarterback who took the field at 70%.

Brown, while making tight throws, looked like a freshman at times, showing a level of inconsistency and inaccuracy, throwing the only interception of the day.

While the promise of what Brown could bring to the lineup is clear, McCord seems like the clear No. 2 player in the room, which only could change if the freshman takes large strides this summer.