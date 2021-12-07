What does a Jim Knowles defense look like at Ohio State?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State struggled mightily on third down in 2021 defensively.

The Buckeyes were No. 12 out of 14 Big Ten teams, allowing opposing offenses to convert on 41.6% of chances.

Ohio State needed a change to improve on that number, and the No. 7 scoring and total defense it had this season, allowing 20.9 points and 365.4 points per game.

Heading into 2022, Ohio State filled its defensive coordinator position with former Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, who led the Cowboys to the second-best third-down conversion percentage of any defense in the country, allowing only 26.1% of attempts to be successful.

In a statement released Tuesday, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said that Knowles would start with the Buckeyes Jan. 2 after their appearance against Utah in the Rose Bowl.

Knowles seemingly knows how to turn around a defense.

When hired by Oklahoma State in 2018, he inherited a defense that allowed an average of 32.5 points and 452.5 yards per game. Each season, those two totals dropped, getting down to 379 yards per game in 2020: the lowest the Cowboys defense has allowed in 2009.

In 2021, those numbers fell dramatically.

Oklahoma State led the Big 12 in points allowed (16.8), touchdowns allowed (21) and yards allowed per game (278.4), along with the only defense in the conference to allow less than five yards per play.

And Knowles was very versatile in his approach.