What do the final 2022 rankings mean for Ohio State?

Earlier this week, Rivals released its final rankings for the 2022 class.

It's the time of year where most fanbases believe the rankers are against their favorite program and show favorable bias towards the programs they can't stand.

As a fan, I get it. As a former college personnel director, I get it. Of course the guys that slip in the rankings, is what ultimately draws our greatest ire. Especially when a big drop in ranking happens.

I don't have anything to do with rankings, but I can appreciate how hard that job is. I have worked to stack guys for a college football program and you can imagine the differing of opinions that can arise when you bring everyone together. I have also watched the top hundred plus recruits in the 2022 class and tried to stack them myself.

I want to take a look at the final rankings and give my thoughts on the future Buckeyes.

