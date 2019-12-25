SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - It's the holiday season, and when you're reading this you've likely already opened presents or will do so shortly on this beautiful Christmas morning. Most of us are in the comfort of our homes, surrounded by family as we open our presents and celebrate the occasion. For Ohio State, they're instead spending Christmas day in Phoenix preparing for this Saturday's Fiesta Bowl against Clemson. The Buckeyes probably experienced Christmas when they were off and at home last week, but there are still plenty of presents for the Buckeyes to unwrap on the field in the last stretch of the season. With a 13-0 record, we know they've been nice this season, so let's guess what may be on the Christmas list of some different Buckeyes.

K.J. Hill - Five receptions to get to 200 for his career

K.J. Hill leads the Buckeyes in receptions. (USATSI)

K.J. Hill has already accomplished one of the greatest feats by a receiver in Ohio State history. Against Wisconsin in the Big Ten Championship, Hill hauled in seven receptions for 83 yards and two touchdowns. During his performance which helped the Buckeyes overcome a 14-point deficit to the Badgers, Hill passed David Boston for the most receptions in Ohio State history, and Hill currently sits at 195 receptions on the year. Chris Olave has eaten up most of the passing yards, leading the Buckeyes with 790 yards and 11 touchdowns, but Hill has been as reliable for Justin Fields as he was for Dwayne Haskins and J.T. Barrett, and that status as a safety net has led to team-leading 51 receptions on the year for the redshirt senior. If Hill was to bring in at least five catches over the next game or two, he would become the only Ohio State receiver to ever hit the 200 catch mark for their career, a number that probably won't be reached by another player any time soon.

Justin Fields - Five touchdowns, pass Dwayne Haskins for most touchdowns accounted for in a single season

Justin Fields has been as efficient as any quarterback in the country this season. (Scott Stuart)

Justin Fields has surpassed all expectations this season. Following up Dwayne Haskins' 54 touchdowns accounted for in 2018 seemed to be an impossible act to follow up, and accordingly, there was an expectation that the passing game would fall off a bit this year. Fields wasn't having any of that, though. He made it clear early on that for every great play he could make with his legs, there was one just as impressive he could make through the air. Now, through 13 games, Fields has thrown for 40 touchdown passes and ran 10 more touchdowns in himself. Sitting at 50 touchdowns accounted for, Fields is one behind where Haskins was when the Buckeyes were preparing for the Rose Bowl last season. Given that Haskins broke basically every Big Ten passing record en route to his 4,831 passing yards last season (nearly 2,000 more yards than Fields' 2,953 passing yards this season), it's especially impressive that Fields has been able to keep pace in terms of touchdowns while not airing it out nearly as much. Throwing for a few more touchdowns would also increase his positively insane 40-1 TD:INT ratio which shows his efficiency passing the ball. The scary thing to consider though is that this is just Fields' FIRST year in the system. He'll almost certainly be gone after next season, but if he is able to accomplish this in his first season, there's no telling what the future may have in store for him.

Chase Young - Find a way back to the quarterback

Chase Young has had difficulty getting the the quarterback the last couple of games. (Scott Stuart)

Chase Young has certainly had one of the weirder months of anybody on Ohio State's team. After serving his two-game suspension against Maryland and Rutgers, Young returned to the field against Penn State with three sacks and nine tackles but has now gone two consecutive games without a sack for only the third time since his sophomore year began. Whether it's due to teams double or triple teaming Young or some other factor, it clearly must be frustrating for him to have slowed down at this point in the season. Young being held in check has opened up opportunities for other pass rushers to get involved with all the attention on Young, but it can't be easy for him being limited from getting to the quarterback. Clemson has only given up 13 sacks all season, so going up against the Tigers won't be any easier than Young's games against Michigan and Wisconsin, so it will be a challenge for him to get to Trevor Lawrence on Saturday. Getting more sacks to finish out the season will only be for his own pride, though, as he isn't in danger of breaking any Ohio State records, and he's the sure-fire first non-QB off the board in the NFL Draft in April, so right now he's just playing for the brotherhood.

J.K. Dobbins - 99 rushing yards to become Ohio State single-season rushing leader

J.K. Dobbins is looking to cap off one of the greatest rushing seasons in Ohio State history. (Scott Stuart)

Never has there been a more aggressive response to a sophomore slump than the season J.K. Dobbins has put together for Ohio State. The junior currently sits with 1,829 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns on 283 carries, good for an average of 6.5 per rush. Running with more vigor and displaying breakaway speed not seen since his freshman year, Dobbins has been one of the biggest improvements this season that has helped Ohio State to their 13-0 record. Now, with at least one game remaining, Dobbins can set his sights on some additional Ohio State records. He has already firmly clenched No. 2 in total rushing yards for Ohio State behind Archie Griffin, still sitting over 1,300 yards off of No. 1, but Dobbins is within reach of the single season rushing record for Ohio State. Eddie George holds the No. 1 spot with 1,927 yards in 1995, a record which Ezekiel Elliot came close to a couple of times but could never surpass. At 1,829 yards, Dobbins sits 99 yards away from passing George for the No.1 spot. Clemson, a top-10 rushing defense, would certainly like to hold Dobbins short of that record, but Dobbins has played with a chip on his shoulder all season after getting snubbed for multiple national awards, and it seems likely he'll be running with a vengeance.

Ryan Day - A National Championship

Can Ryan Day bring home a national championship as a first-year head coach? (Scott Stuart)