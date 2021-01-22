For the 14 early enrollees joining the Ohio State program this week, a jarring contrast exists between the comforts of home and the grind of college.

Coming from different states (and countries!), schools, and backgrounds, this group of pre-freshmen began arriving on campus as early as this past weekend.



They face a week of required quarantine before finally being able to join the team for the first time in February, according to head coach Ryan Day. Classes are online, winter has no end in sight, and a global pandemic rages on.



It’s far from a perfect setup for the most inexperienced members of this team.