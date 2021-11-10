What Chris Holtmann has to say about each member of the 2022 class

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann officially welcomed the five members of the 2022 recruiting class Tuesday. Four-star guard Roddy Gayle Jr., three-star guard Bowen Hardman, four-star center Felix Okpara, four-star forward Brice Sensabaugh and four-star guard Bruce Thornton each signed their letters of intent to join the Buckeyes starting next season. Ohio State holds the No. 1 2022 recruiting class in the Big Ten and the No. 7 recruiting class in the country behind Kentucky, Duke, Alabama, Kansas, Arkansas and UCLA. "We are excited to officially welcome Roddy, Bruce, Bowen, Felix and Brice to our basketball family,” Holtmann said in a statement. “Not only will this group have a big impact on the court, but the collective character of these five fit our program and the University community perfectly. The future is bright for this class and it will serve as a foundational piece for the coming years of our program.”

G Roddy Gayle Jr.

"We want to officially welcome the Gayle family to Ohio State. Roddy fell in love with Ohio State after a visit to the Schottenstein Center against (Michigan), and we have enjoyed getting to know him and his family since that day. Roddy is a gifted athlete with two-way potential that provides positional size and versatility on the perimeter. His heart for helping others though will be equally impactful in our community as it will be on the court! We’re looking forward to getting him to Columbus.”

G Bowen Hardman

“We are excited to officially welcome Bowen and his family to The Ohio State University and our basketball family. His ability to shoot the ball and create space on the floor make him a perfect fit in our system. He has the potential to really grow as a player as his strength improves each year. I know he can’t wait to put on an Ohio State uniform and begin to achieve his dreams of being a Buckeye.”

C Felix Okpara

“Felix is another tremendous addition to our program. From the day we met Felix and his family, it was obvious that they are a tight knit group and we are thrilled to welcome them to our family. Felix provides length and athleticism like we haven’t had before at his position. His ability to impact the game on the defensive end of the floor is special, and we know his skill is continuing to improve because he is an elite worker. Buckeye Nation is going to love his personality and passion, and we can’t wait for him to put on the Scarlet and Gray.”

F Brice Sensabaugh

“Brice is a great addition to our Basketball family. Ohio State holds a special place in he and his family’s hearts, which was made obvious on their visit to Columbus. Brice is one of the best scorers in his class and his combination of size and skill make him a perfect fit for the Big Ten conference. We are excited for the impact he will make on our program and we know that he is going to represent Buckeye Nation with great pride and passion.”

G Bruce Thornton