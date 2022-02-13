Ohio State hasn't used much size in the paint during Chris Holtmann's tenure.

Since he took over as head coach, the Buckeyes have had only two players over 6-foot-10 on its roster: 6-foot-10 center Ibrahima Diallo, who played only 3.8 minutes per game through 13 career games in two seasons before transferring to San Jose State and 6-foot-11 center Joey Brunk, who's played in 19 games for the Buckeyes this season for an average of 5.9 minutes per appearance.

But it seems as though the narrative has started to change a bit.