BuckeyeGrove - What are the odds Fields goes top 5? Parsing Bovada’s draft odds

The ebb and flow of public opinion surrounding former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields’ draft stock has been one of –– if not the most –– discussed topics leading up to Thursday’s 2021 NFL Draft. But even though Fields appears to have lost considerable steam from a time in the not-so-distant past in which he was the clear-cut second-best quarterback in his class, many still believe the Georgia native could be selected near the very top of the draft order, even if he doesn’t go in the first couple picks. Bovada Sportsbook gives Fields -120 odds to be selected in the top five picks on Thursday, with only four players being assigned better odds.

Unfortunately for Fields though, those odds do not include former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence or former BYU quarterback Zach Wilson, who most believe are locks to be selected No. 1 and No. 2 overall, and a couple of other quarterbacks are considered favorites to go in the top five. Former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones, who helped the Crimson Tide roll past the Buckeyes 52-24 in January’s College Football Playoff National Championship Game, has the best odds of the bunch to be selected in the top five picks, at -350. Behind Jones, Bovada gives former Florida tight end Kyle Pitts -240 odds to go in the first five picks, with former North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance coming in at -165, and former LSU wideout Ja’Marr Chase getting -155 odds.

NFL Draft order Pick Team Head coach No. 1 Jacksonville Jaguars Urban Meyer No. 2 New York Jets Robert Saleh No. 3 San Francisco 49ers Kyle Shanahan No. 4 Atlanta Falcons Arthur Smith No. 5 Cincinatti Bengals Zac Taylor

Just how much of a lock does Bovada feel it is that Lawrence will go No. 1 and Wilson will go No. 2? Well, the former Tiger passer has -100000 odds of being selected with the first overall pick, and Wilson is slated as the -10000 favorite go second. Fields, on the other hand, has +2000 odds to be taken first, behind only Lawrence and Wilson, and the second-best odds to go No. 2, at +1000. A report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport earlier this week said the San Francisco 49ers, who have the No. 3 overall pick, are focused on Jones and Lance with their first-round selection, which has buoyed the Crimson Tide QB’s odds to -275 to go with the third pick. Fields is still not the favorite to be selected with the fourth pick by the Atlanta Falcons, as Bovada gives Pitts the -150 edge, with Fields coming in with the third-best odds at +280.