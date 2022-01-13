What are the details on Ohio Stadium's upgraded field turf?

All throughout the offseason, we at Scarlet and Gray Report will start the day by answering a question related to Ohio State football, whether it has to do with the team in 2022, recruiting or looking back at past teams and players.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day hadn't really thought about the turf about Ohio Stadium until three games into the 2021 season.

Through the Oregon and Tulsa games, players had been slipping more than usual and the color in each of the end zones was fading.

Day addressed the cleats his players were wearing, making sure that his players had the right footwear, but said that he really hadn't thought about a need to change the turf at the Buckeyes' home field.

"I’m just going to trust the experts on this thing," Day said prior to the Akron game. "It’s hard for me to tell. I will just refer to them and listen to them because there are so many things on our plate right now that we are trying to figure out, but it’s certainly something we are looking at."

It was something that was already in the works.

Ohio State announced that its plan was to replace the turf at Ohio Stadium and inside the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in 2022, saying the turf was put in the stadium in 2014 and has a typical life span of eight years.

According to an Ohio State spokesman, that process has started.

The Ohio State athletic department is currently interviewing turf vendors. They will be asked to bid for the project with those bids due by the end of January.

Installation of the new turf at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center is scheduled to begin April 17, while the installation of the turf at Ohio Stadium is set to begin June 1 and is expected to be ready by the season opener against Notre Dame Sept. 3.

In October, Ohio State sent out a call for fan-inspired turf designs that would be reviewed and ultimately created by an internal department panel.

The process by no means is done. It really seems to just be getting started

But, according to the Ohio State football program, it seems to be on track.