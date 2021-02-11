The Buckeyes have a slew of options when it comes to offensive tackles in the 2022 cycle.

So far, the program has offered 14 prospects at the position, with a dozen of them still remaining uncommitted at this time. Only two of those offers — Blake Miller (Clemson) and Tegra Tshabola (Ohio State) — are currently pledged to a school.

One of the many OT targets who is reciprocating interest toward Ryan Day's program is Kenji Swanson. Swanson, who checks in at an impressive 6-foot-7, 310 pounds, says multiple coaches, including Day himself, initiate contact with him on a weekly basis.

“It’s been going great,” Swanson told BuckeyeGrove. “Ohio State is one of the schools that I talk with very consistently. I talk to Coach Stud and Coach Day every week, whether it’s a conversation or a text, or a phone call or FaceTime. We definitely stay in contact very consistently.”