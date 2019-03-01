The Buckeyes will be without sophomore center Kaleb Wesson for some if not all of the remainder of the regular season as it was announced on Tuesday that Wesson is suspended for a violation of the Ohio State Athletics Department policy.

In the release it did state that Wesson would return this season and that likely means he should be back for some/all of the Big Ten Tournament in Chicago in a few weeks.

The Buckeyes will have to replace Wesson's 14.6 points per game and 6.7 rebounds per contest, both team highs. That means that Kyle Young and Jaedon LeDee will need to play larger roles and the Buckeyes may need to employ some smaller lineups at time to make up for the absence of Wesson.

Ohio State has three games remaining in the regular season, the Buckeyes take on the Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday afternoon and then have a road game at Northwestern before finishing up the season at home against Wisconsin. Ohio state is sitting at 18-10 overall and is 8-9 in the Big Ten season.