COLUMBUS,Ohio-- After a small two-game skid with Ohio State losing to Illinois at home and Michigan State on the road, the Buckeyes bounced back with a solid performance in a 63-49 win over the Northwestern Wildcats moving to .500 in Big Ten play.

Even with the win over the Wildcats, the Buckeyes still have five wins in their last 13 games and are on the bubble to getting into the NCAA Tournament in March for the madness that ensues.

Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann turned to wisdom in how to handle the rest of the games down the stretch and said that even if the Buckeyes put it together and string together a few wins, if they lapse late in the year and lose in a bad fashion, one that may cost them a tournament bid, it won't matter the other wins that they accumulated, just the glaring losses.

"They don't write about the planes that land," Holtmann said. "Those are wise words, right there. Depressing words, but wise words."