BuckeyeGrove - Werner says 'surprising' move to Will LB has come second nature

Senior linebacker Pete Werner’s versatility in coverage from the Sam linebacker spot in 2019 helped render the oft-discussed Bullet position scarcely utilized.

In fact, in certain personnel packages last year, Werner actually dropped back into the safety position altogether.

“Hopefully the offense didn’t know that,” Werner said with a laugh Thursday. “Because me at safety is not always the best thing.”

He won’t have to worry about doing so any more though, as Werner has fully transitioned into the inside Will linebacker position that last year’s leading tackler, Malik Harrison, occupied in 2019.

Werner was an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection and a preseason Butkus Award candidate this year coming on the heels of a career-best year on the outside at Sam a season ago, which made the news that he would be switching inside ahead of his senior season quite unexpected.

“I was surprised, because as well as I played in 2019, I would’ve improved and strived a little bit more going into next year,” Werner said. “But they saw what I did in the box a few plays and they really liked it, and they saw it in the Clemson game.”

Werner went as far as to say he was “a little bit shocked” about the move, but said he trusts the coaching staff in their decision-making, which also included switching fellow senior Baron Browning from Mike to Sam.

Second-year linebackers coach Al Washington said he’s “very excited” to see what Werner can do in a position that will afford him the opportunity to be more of an impact player.