BuckeyeGrove - Werner says 'surprising' move to Will LB has come second nature

Werner says 'surprising' move to Will LB has come second nature
Senior linebacker Pete Werner’s versatility in coverage from the Sam linebacker spot in 2019 helped render the oft-discussed Bullet position scarcely utilized.
In fact, in certain personnel packages last year, Werner actually dropped back into the safety position altogether.
“Hopefully the offense didn’t know that,” Werner said with a laugh Thursday. “Because me at safety is not always the best thing.”
He won’t have to worry about doing so any more though, as Werner has fully transitioned into the inside Will linebacker position that last year’s leading tackler, Malik Harrison, occupied in 2019.
Werner was an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection and a preseason Butkus Award candidate this year coming on the heels of a career-best year on the outside at Sam a season ago, which made the news that he would be switching inside ahead of his senior season quite unexpected.
“I was surprised, because as well as I played in 2019, I would’ve improved and strived a little bit more going into next year,” Werner said. “But they saw what I did in the box a few plays and they really liked it, and they saw it in the Clemson game.”
Werner went as far as to say he was “a little bit shocked” about the move, but said he trusts the coaching staff in their decision-making, which also included switching fellow senior Baron Browning from Mike to Sam.
Second-year linebackers coach Al Washington said he’s “very excited” to see what Werner can do in a position that will afford him the opportunity to be more of an impact player.
Even though Werner was second on the team in tackles a year ago, the hybrid nature of the Sam position meant that there were more chances he might come off the field in favor of a nickel corner on certain downs and distances.
Now though, Werner’s position at Will should make him more of an every-down linebacker.
“Pete, because he has such a broad skillset –– very athletic player, he’s smart –– he can do all those different things,” Washington said. “I think prior to us getting here, he was an inside backer. We feel confident in him and his experience.”
He may have played inside linebacker before, but Werner said it’s been since his high school days at Indianapolis Cathedral that that was the case.
Werner said the adjustment has been tough, and that “little things” matter more when it comes to footwork and eye placement while playing in the box. However, he said the coaches preferred to have a disciplined player at the position, and said his leadership as a senior will be more tangible on the inside than it was at Sam.
That experience is what helped smooth the transition, as Werner said he feels like he could play any position on Ohio State’s defense at this point in his career.
“Because I know a lot about football and have been around the game for a long time, the switch has come very natural. There’s obviously some footwork and certain things that I need to work on, but as far as transition, it’s kind of second-nature.”
Due to his role as a Sam linebacker, Werner may have gotten a reputation as a quicker, lighter player at the position. It might surprise many to find out that he has weight on nearly every other linebacker on the roster.
“Most people don’t know he’s 245 pounds and he can bring it,” redshirt senior linebacker Tuf Borland said.
It won’t be long before Werner will have the chance to show it, as the Buckeyes take on Nebraska at Ohio Stadium on Oct. 24.