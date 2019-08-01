We are very excited to welcome a big addition to the staff here at BuckeyeGrove.com with the hiring of Alex Gleitman as a staff writer who will focus on recruiting and team coverage.

Alex brings more than 10 years of experience in covering Ohio State since starting with the independent site of DottingTheI and making stops at Eleven Warriors and Bucknuts along the way before joining us today.

He will bring his perspectives to the Horseshoe Lounge and will write a weekly feature called the "A Deck" where he will offer detailed inside information on both the world of Ohio State's recruiting as well as what is going on with your favorite teams. It will be a perfect compliment to NevadaBuck's nuggets and Marc Givler's Skull Session features and will prove that you can't afford to go another day without being a part of it all here at BuckeyeGrove.com.

We did a quick Rapid Reaction podcast interview with Alex in advance of this big announcement to get his reaction to joining the site and what you can expect