INDIANAPOLIS – Running back Mike Weber could have come back to Ohio State for one more year after the 2018 season but he was faced with that decision after the 2017 season as well an opted to make a final run with the Buckeyes and now is off to the NFL Scouting Combine. Weber came oh-so-close to a second 1,000-yard season with the Buckeyes, finishing with 954 yards on 172 attempts and five touchdowns.

Weber platooned with J.K. Dobbins for the past two seasons and while Dobbins was the beneficiary with two-straight 1,000-yard seasons, Weber really showed what he was made of once he got healthy late in the 2017 season and then throughout the 2018 season as he appeared to find another gear in terms of top-end speed and remained just as powerful of a runner as fans had grown accustomed to seeing.

Now Weber is going to have to show the NFL scouts and executives what he is capable of doing as he is sitting in that second day range according to some and as an early day three pick according to others. A strong outing at both the combine and then the Ohio State Pro Day (if he chooses to work out at that event) could go a long way to move Weber up the board of running backs.

“I feel like (my Ohio State career) went well," Weber said, "I still didn’t feel like I played my best. Through injuries, through adversity, through not getting the ball sometimes, through different situations, everything plays a part. I feel like I have a lot of room to improve.”

Weber is still not sure where he might be drafted in April but feels that he has a lot to give a team.

“You never know. I have no idea," Weber said. "I come out here to control what I can control, sell myself to these teams. Show my film, show my pass blocking, my running, my smartness of the game. Even my intangibles off the field, being a good guy and level-headed and making good decisions. All this stuff plays a part.”