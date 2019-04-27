Ohio State running back Mike Weber was picked by the Dallas Cowboys in the seventh round and with the 218th overall selection in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Weber had a long wait and it lasted well into day three of the NFL Draft, but he was reunited with former Ohio State players Noah Brown and star running back Ezekiel Elliott.

A former four-star recruit out of Cass Technical High School from Detroit, Michigan, Weber originally flipped from a Michigan commit to Ohio State. However, after the hiring of Jim Harbaugh at Michigan, Weber started to have thoughts of recommitting but ultimately followed through with his commitment to Urban Meyer and the Buckeyes.

After redshirting his first year behind a bevy of running backs including Elliott, Weber burst onto the scene the following year racking up 182 carries for 1,096 yards and nine touchdowns while averaging six yards per carry.

As good as Weber was in his first year of action, the next season saw the arrival of J.K. Dobbins who opened the eyes of many in his first game as a Buckeyes with 29 carries for 181 yards and two touchdowns and combine that with the hamstring injury that Weber sustained, it became impossible to take the No. 1 running back spot away from Dobbins.

After a tough redshirt sophomore campaign, Weber looked to rebound in his fourth year as a Buckeye and become the 1A running back in a two running back system. Weber got off to a great start in the opening game against Oregon State when he ran for 180 yards and three touchdowns, but injuries struck back again as Weber suffered a foot strain during the first half of the third game of the season against TCU.

Weber leaned towards the NFL prior to this past season, but after the injury-plagued 2017 season that he had, he felt that he just needed one healthy season of work to prepare him for a jump to the next level and although it wasn't pretty, especially with a one-dimensional Buckeye offense at times, Weber seemed to have had a solid 2018 season as well as a solid finish in the Rose Bowl against Washington where he had 96 yards on 15 carries.

Weber became just the fourth Ohio State running back to be selected in the NFL Draft since 2012, joining Elliott, Carlos Hyde, and Dan Herron. Elliot was selected fourth overall in the 2016 Draft, Hyde went in the second round with the 57th overall pick in 2014 and Herron went in the sixth round with the 191st overall pick in 2012.