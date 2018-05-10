The Buckeyes knew there would be attrition after the spring game as the team worked to get down to 85 scholarship players before the start of fall camp. They are there now after redshirt sophomore safety Wayne Davis announced his decision to transfer out of Ohio State and look for a new place to continue his football career.

"I have been blessed to play with some great people and I will never forget my brothers and the band that we (built)," Davis said. "But I have decided that I will continue my academic and athletic career somewhere else."

Davis was listed as a four-star cornerback coming out of high school in Norfolk (Va.) at Lake Taylor high. Davis picked the Buckeyes over offers from other Big Ten and ACC schools to name a few.

It was a crowded depth chart for Davis both at corner and his eventual spot of safety as there was not a lot of opportunity for younger players to break through with Ohio State's depth at the positions and evidenced by the results in recent NFL Drafts.

Davis was part of a crowded group looking to start alongside Jordan Fuller in 2018. That group includes guys like Isaiah Pryor, Amir Riep, Jahsen Wint, Brendon White and incoming freshmen Marcus Hooker, Tyreke Johnson and Josh Proctor.