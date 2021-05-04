Way-too-early 2022 mock draft round-up: Where next year’s Buckeyes will go
The 2021 NFL Draft is in the rearview, which only means that the natural next train of thought for many football fans is which college stars will populate the top of the draft order next year.
RELATED: NFL Draft 2021 wrap-up: Recap, takeaways and notes
If you ask any number of outlets pumping out "way-too-early" mock drafts for 2022, the earlygoing could see a whole lot of Scarlet and Gray, and maybe even a name or two that Buckeye fans weren't expecting to see.
Just like the mock draft tracker we did a couple days prior to this past week's draft, we've compiled the early projections from five different 2022 mock drafts below to get a sense for where exactly several high-profile Buckeyes may end up at this time a year from now.
Some of these projections are just one-round-long, others two or more, but there does seem to be something of a consensus when it comes to a few Buckeye prospects that appear poised to go in the first round as things stand a year out from the next draft.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news