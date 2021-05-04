The 2021 NFL Draft is in the rearview, which only means that the natural next train of thought for many football fans is which college stars will populate the top of the draft order next year.

If you ask any number of outlets pumping out "way-too-early" mock drafts for 2022, the earlygoing could see a whole lot of Scarlet and Gray, and maybe even a name or two that Buckeye fans weren't expecting to see.

Just like the mock draft tracker we did a couple days prior to this past week's draft, we've compiled the early projections from five different 2022 mock drafts below to get a sense for where exactly several high-profile Buckeyes may end up at this time a year from now.

Some of these projections are just one-round-long, others two or more, but there does seem to be something of a consensus when it comes to a few Buckeye prospects that appear poised to go in the first round as things stand a year out from the next draft.