 ScarletAndGrayReport - Watch: Ryan Day, Kevin Wilson, Jim Knowles talk Ohio State's progress
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-29 11:47:41 -0500') }} football Edit

Watch: Ryan Day, Kevin Wilson, Jim Knowles talk Ohio State's progress

Colin Gay • ScarletAndGrayReport
Managing Editor
@ColinGay_Rivals

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State is six practices into its spring season and head coach Ryan Day is already seeing progress made.

“Overall, I think we’re right where we need to be right now," Day said Tuesday But when you’re right where you need to be sixth practice of spring, you’ve got a long way to go.”

Here's what the head coach, defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson had to say as the Buckeyes' Spring Game inches closer and closer.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}