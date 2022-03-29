Watch: Ryan Day, Kevin Wilson, Jim Knowles talk Ohio State's progress

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State is six practices into its spring season and head coach Ryan Day is already seeing progress made.

“Overall, I think we’re right where we need to be right now," Day said Tuesday But when you’re right where you need to be sixth practice of spring, you’ve got a long way to go.”

Here's what the head coach, defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson had to say as the Buckeyes' Spring Game inches closer and closer.