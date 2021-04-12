ALLEN, Tx. – Neto Umeozulu remains one of the top uncommitted offensive guards in the 2022 cycle.

The fourth-ranked junior at his position has claimed offers from over 30 programs, including ones from Alabama, Oklahoma, Oregon and the in-state duo of Texas and Texas A&M. Another school that has dipped into his recruitment is Ohio State, which gave Umeozulu the green light back in January.

Although he is admittedly reserved when it comes to revealing information about his recruitment, Umeozulu did carve out time to talk with us following his practice on Monday. The Rivals250 OG spoke with BuckeyeGrove about his recruiting process, tOSU’s pursuit of him, what he’s been hearing from Greg Studrawa, and much more.

“Me and Coach Stud, we have a good relationship,” Umeozulu said. “I like the way he coaches. He has a great vision for me. Ohio State is a great school, academically speaking and on the field. They win a lot, so it’s a good program.”