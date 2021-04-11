BuckeyeGrove - WATCH: Recent DL offer talks Buckeyes, where they stand in his recruitment

DALLAS – Even with roughly 20 offers having been extended to defensive linemen in the 2022 class, Larry Johnson is still seeking his first commitment in this cycle.

The Buckeyes assistant coach has opted to expand his board multiple times in the past few weeks alone, with the focus being on the interior of the d-line. A recent recipient of an offer from Johnson is Chris McClellan, a three-star prospect out of Owasso (Oklahoma).

McClellan described the process of reeling in an offer from Ohio State, and what his reaction was to them delivering the good news on April 1.

“It was big for me, man, because I had been knowing that they had been recruiting me and that they were interested,” McClellan told BuckeyeGrove. “For them to come out within like the next two weeks was very big. I was very excited to not only get to meet the staff and the players and everything, but to also meet coach Johnson, who I think is one of the best defensive line coaches to ever do it. So, it was big.”

Although the offer arrived just this month, McClellan says Johnson and him have been able to manufacture a strong bond already. McClellan is interested in Johnson’s resume, both during and before his time at Ohio State.

“It's been good,” McClellan said of how things are going with Johnson. “Me and coach Johnson have been developing a very tight relationship and he's just been telling me about the guys he has coached, not only at Ohio State, but also at Penn State. So, seeing the guys he has coached and that have made it to the league under him, it's nice to see.”