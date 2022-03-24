 Watch: Ohio State star defensive ends talk expectations in new defense
Watch: Ohio State star defensive ends talk expectations in new defense

COLUMBUS – Ohio State's defensive line has the makings of becoming a star-studded unit and on paper is one of the deepest, most talented teams in college football.

It's a mix of veterans and young budding stars that Buckeyes coach Ryan Day and defensive coordinator Jim Knowles believe could be the backbone of a new-look defense in 2022.

"[The defensive line] should be the strength of our defense up front,” Day said on Tuesday.

We spoke with a large group of that defensive line on Thursday at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center, including three former five-star signees in Zach Harrison, J.T. Tuimoloau and Jack Sawyer.

Each defensive end has the potential to have a breakout season in 2022, and they discuss those expectations and what they are expecting in a new-look defense.

