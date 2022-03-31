Watch: Ohio State's offensive line talks spring ball, development in room

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State's offensive line has been through a lot of change over the past year.

From losing two mainstays in Thayer Munford and Nicholas Petit-Frere to changing leadership from Greg Studrawa to Justin Frye to the shifting roles of many returning in 2022, the Buckeyes' front five could be looking a bit different.

But here's why a few of Ohio State's most important linemen for this season are embracing that challenge.

Hear from guard Matthew Jones, center Luke Wypler, guard Donovan Jackson and tackle Paris Johnson Jr. about what they are doing in the spring to prepare for the fall and what could be in store for the room this season.