Watch: Ohio State quarterbacks talk spring ball, high expectations

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Potential is high for Ohio State's quarterbacks room.

With a reigning Heisman finalist returning for his second season as the starter in C.J. Stroud, along with highly touted quarterbacks behind him in Kyle McCord and Devin Brown, the Buckeyes are confident that the success they had on offense in 2021 will carry over to 2022.

That's all McCord is focused on, though, and not what could come next for him.

"I'm just worried right now about getting better every day. I'm not really looking into the future or anything," McCord said. "It's easy to get caught up thinking about that and like, 'If C.J.'s gone, I can be the guy.' But I think the biggest thing right now is focusing on the present and being where my feet are and just getting better every day because that's ultimately how you get better."

Here's what Stroud, McCord and Brown had to say after Ohio State's 10th practice of the spring.