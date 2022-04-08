Watch: Ohio State defensive backs talk renovated pass defense

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Pass defense was one of Ohio State's shortcomings in 2021.

The Buckeyes finished with the third-worst pass defense in the Big Ten, allowing 246.2 passing yards per game with 21 touchdowns. Ohio State was also one of five teams in the conference to have an opposing completion percentage over 60%.

But things are changing.

Along with the new coaches leading the room in safeties coach Perry Eliano, cornerbacks coach Tim Walton and defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, the Buckeyes have lost multiple members of that pass defense from last season, including, most recently, safety Bryson Shaw and cornerback Lejond Cavazos.

However, to Cameron Brown, returning to the Buckeyes for one last season alongside Denzel Burke at cornerback, the players behind him, the younger players coming up, have the potential to rise to the occasion.

"I always see them go out there competing with each other and compete with the receivers. I said last year, they are not afraid of anyone," Brown said. "They would go out there and compete against the best receiver. Bring, it don't matter, the best receiver in the NFL, bring him out... they will go against them because they just have that feeling and that confidence."

Here's what Brown, cornerback Jordan Hancock and safety Josh Proctor had to say after the Buckeyes' 11th practice of the spring.