Jaheim Singletary's path to committing to The Ohio State University on Saturday was not a traditional one.

His recruitment was seemingly heading toward him winding up in the Southeastern Conference at the next level, with an SEC-heavy top eight being dropped in October. He even decided to lock in a Jan. 1 commitment date, with the nearby Florida Gators seen as the likeliest school to land him.

Then, November 5 arrived.

On that day, Ohio State dished out an offer to Singletary, which completely changed his recruitment. Singletary would go on to trim his list down to a final four of Clemson, Florida, Georgia and OSU later that month, and rewarded the Buckeyes with a commitment today.

"Just the love and passion they have for me," Singletary told BuckeyeGrove when breaking down his decision. "They push for me. The overdrive that Coach Day, Coach Coombs, Coach Alford did... I know it's home just by... telling them what I want to do, taking me in, being a young man and treating me just like one of theirs.