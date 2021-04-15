DENTON, Texas – Just over a couple of weeks ago, Rivals unveiled our initial rankings for the Class of 2023.

Rounding out the top 10 in our first update was Anthony Hill, who is the No. 1 sophomore inside linebacker in the country. It’s no surprise that Hill checked in with such a high ranking as nearly 20 programs have offered him thus far, including schools from every Power 5 conference.

One of the colleges in pursuit of Hill is Ohio State, which gave him the green light back in December. We caught up with Hill on Wednesday to talk about how contact has been with the staff, his conversations with linebackers coach Al Washington, what he thinks of the Buckeyes, and more.

“It’s been good,” Hill told BuckeyeGrove. “I usually talk to them around once every two weeks. It’s just about getting to know me more and just getting to know me. [Washington] said he likes how I get sideline to sideline. I attack downhill. He usually asks me about school.”