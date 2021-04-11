BuckeyeGrove - WATCH: Five-star OL Kam Dewberry discusses Ohio State's pursuit of him

WATCH: Five-star OL Kam Dewberry discusses Ohio State's pursuit of him
DALLAS – Ohio State is not opposed to dipping into the Lone Star State to pursue some of the top talent in the nation.
The program has seen their hard work on the trail pay off thus far in this cycle, with five-star Quinn Ewers and Rivals100 wideout Caleb Burton already in the fold.
Ryan Day and his staff have not stopped there, however, as they remain in the hunt for several other Texas-based prospects. The highest-rated target in the state, in terms of Rivals rankings, is five-star offensive lineman Kam Dewberry.
BuckeyeGrove caught up with Dewberry prior to the Rivals Camp Series event in Dallas on Sunday to talk about Ohio State and where things stand with the school.
“Coach Stud and Coach Day have been pursuing me really, really hard since I got an offer from them in January of 2020,” Dewberry said. “Ever since then, they have not stopped. They’ve been constantly pursuing, and have showed me virtual visits about what Ohio State is about.”
The Buckeyes are a program that has been in contention for Dewberry ever since he was offered by them halfway through his sophomore year of high school. As such, the staff is continuing to prioritize the product out of Humble (Texas) by speaking with him on a consistent basis.
Dewberry says o-line coach Greg Studrawa, as well as head man Ryan Day himself, talk with him at least once per week.
“I talk with Coach Stud at least once a week, or sometimes twice a week,” Dewberry said. “It’s just regular conversations. We talk about family, everything that is regular conversations. As far as football-wise, they say to come be part of something that you’ve always wanted to be a part of; they know that’s where I’ve always wanted to go since I was little.”
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news