DALLAS - Brian Hartline has established himself as one of, if not the best, wide receiver coaches in all of college football.

With NFL experience under his belt and youth to his advantage, Hartline has been very successful since being hired by the Buckeyes in a full-time role in December 2018. Since that point, he’s helped Ohio State become a top destination for elite pass catchers, with three of his signees being five-star prospects.

Hartline is not slowing down his momentum just yet as he’s already offered the top two wideouts in the 2023 cycle: Brandon Inniss and Jalen Hale.

On Sunday, at the Rivals Camp Series event in Dallas, Hale discussed the message he’s received from Hartline, interest in Ohio State, and his visit plans for the summer.

“I mean, it was a blessing,” Hale told BuckeyeGrove. “I was excited. Because Ohio State, they always keep a good receiving corps. They like their receivers, and two of their receivers are from Texas: Jaxon Smith-Njigbaand Garrett Wilson. So, I was really excited."

Smith-Njigba saw limited time on the field in the Buckeyes’ shortened 2020 campaign as he finished with 10 catches for 49 yards and a touchdown. Wilson, on the other hand, showed why he’ll likely be a first-round pick next year with 723 yards on 43 catches and six touchdowns.

Hale was aware of both of these players while they were in high school, and likes the development he’s seen from them during their time in Columbus.

“Well, in high school, they were already good players,” Hale said. “But when they hit college, they got bigger, faster, stronger, and they really just stood out more. They stood out in Ohio State’s offense.”