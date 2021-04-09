BuckeyeGrove - Washington to enter name in 2021 NBA Draft

COLUMBUS, Ohio –– Ohio State sophomore forward E.J. Liddell is not the only Buckeye that will be exploring the NBA Draft process this offseason. Junior guard and 2020-21 leading scorer Duane Washington announced Friday that he too will enter his name into consideration for the 2021 draft, following a career year in which he averaged 16.4 points per game to lead all Buckeyes.

"After discussions with my family, Coach Holtmann, and our coaching staff, I feel it's in my best interest to take advantage of this opportunity to potentially make my dream come true," Washington said in a statement on social media. "My focus is fully on the process and taking the necessary steps to become an NBA player." Washington, who was named third-team All-Big Ten this past season, will still have the ability to retain collegiate eligibility before the draft, which is scheduled to take place on July 29. Liddell, a first-team All-Big Ten performer for the Buckeyes this past year, made a similar announcement on March 31, but noted that he would maintain his college eligibility, something that Washington did not do specifically in his statement on Friday.