NASHVILLE – The city of Murfreesboro (Tenn.) is deep with talent this year and Woodi Washington is another top player to call the state of Tennessee home. In fact, he is the No. 1 player in the state and ranked No. 30 overall by Rivals.com.

Washington is sitting with more than 20 offers and the Buckeyes are one of several major schools to get involved in his recruitment. Alabama, Florida State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Tennessee join the Buckeyes on the list of offers.

The Buckeyes have not been able to get Washington on campus this offseason but did have him on campus last season for a game on an unofficial visit.

"It was a great visit just meeting coaches," Washington said. "Just watching the game."

Ohio State is trying to get Washington back up this summer, but it is not determined as of yet if it will be an official or unofficial visit.

Washington, like all other cornerbacks, is well aware of what Ohio State's recent track record has been in terms of production and the NFL. Washington definitely has NFL aspirations if he is fortunate enough to get to that level and feels that Ohio State has a lot to offer.

But if that does not work out, the talk of Ohio State's 'Real Life Wednesdays' also is comforting.

"That is great, because if I don't make it in football, there will be a backup plan for me.," Washington said.

Washington is looking to cut the list down in the near future to a more manageable number of seven or eight.