BuckeyeGrove - Washington Jr. brings improved mentality into junior season

Entering his junior season, Ohio State guard Duane Washington Jr. redefined himself.

An unexpected end to the 2019 basketball season provided Washington with months of time to prepare for his third year in the program.

He used that time to commit to making crucial changes to himself- both as a player and as a person.

“Ever since we stopped playing in March we had a long time to just hang out and do whatever,” Washington said on Friday. “For me, I was in the gym but I had a lot of time to self-reflect and grow up a little bit and- just some of the things that many freshman or sophomore year, I felt I could have done better. It was really, really good for me, important for me.”

When he was on the court last season, the guard took 28.2 percent of Ohio State’s shots, by far the highest usage rate on the team.



Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann said Washington has to keep that aggression while improving his all-around game as he moves into a leadership role.

“Duane is never gonna be a pass-first point guard. We don’t want him to be that. I think he’s gotta utilize his unique gifts in scoring, and there is a freedom that he has,” Holtmann said. “I do think he has to read defenses a little bit better as he’s playmaking for us.”

Washington agreed with his coach, mentioning the need to impact games in more than one area.



“My freshman and sophomore year, I was just kind of fixed on this scoring deal,” Washington said. “That was my main goal. I’m wired to do that; it’s what I’ve been doing my whole life. Obviously, finding other ways to affect the game, whether it’s just my presence on the court or me passing the ball, it’s me being the communicator.”

In his first two years as a Buckeye, Washington registered 74 turnovers compared to just 77 assists. That’s a ratio that needs to improve, especially since Ohio State has just two guards with experience in the program.

Senior C.J. Walker, Washington’s probable backcourt mate this season, is excited for another season alongside the explosive scorer.



“He’s literally been improving from his freshman to sophomore year, as you can see. He produced a lot for us last year, scoring the ball and things like that,” Walker said. “I can most definitely see him being a consistent leading scorer for us this year. You know he can score the ball, he can get hot really fast, and it makes the game a lot easier for me getting him involved and spacing the floor out.”