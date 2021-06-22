Washington impresses at G League Elite Camp, earns NBA combine invite
He may not have made the cut initially, but Ohio State guard Duane Washington punched his ticket to the 2021 NBA Draft Combine on Monday nonetheless.
Washington and Buckeye teammate E.J. Liddell were among the 40 players invited to the G League Elite Camp that ran from Saturday through Monday in Chicago, an event at which the top performers could earn a ticket to the combine, which began Monday and ends next Sunday.
After an 18-point performance in the second day of five-on-five scrimmages to lead all scorers on Monday, the 6-foot-3 combo guard garnered enough attention at the G League event to remain in Chicago for the combine. Liddell, on the other hand, was the only player that logged minutes without scoring a point on Monday, and did not receive a combine invite.
During Sunday’s first set of scrimmages, Washington put up 13 points on 5-for-12 shooting in a winning effort against a team that featured Liddell, who had five points and six boards.
It was Washington’s second performance that truly turned heads though, as the prolific scorer shot points on 7-for-13 shooting, including 2-for-7 from 3-point range as he helped lead his team to another victory in live-game action. A third-team All-Big Ten performer during his junior season for the Buckeyes in 2020-21, Washington finished the two scrimmages with 31 total points on 12-for-25 shooting.
For Liddell, a 6-foot-7 power forward that often played out of position at center a season ago, NBA scouts may call for him to develop more comfortability as a traditional wing. The Illinois native and first-team All-Big Ten performer shot 1-for-5 from 3-point range over the past two days, and 2-for-9 from the field overall.
Both Buckeyes have until July 7 to decide whether or not they will withdraw from the draft process. The draft itself is set to take place on July 29, following Tuesday’s draft lottery, which is scheduled for 8:30 p.m.
Both Washington and Liddell declared for the NBA Draft following this past season, which came to an unceremonious end for the Buckeyes in a first-round NCAA Tournament upset to No. 15 seed Oral Roberts and long-range sharpshooter Max Abmas.
Despite a disappointing end to the year as a team, both of the aforementioned Buckeyes had career campaigns individually. Washington led Ohio State with an average of 16.4 points per game, and Liddell did not trail far behind with an average of 16.2 in his own right.
The pair took Ohio State to its first Big Ten Tournament Championship Game appearance in eight years, and led the team to its highest NCAA Tournament seed in the same timeframe.