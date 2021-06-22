Washington impresses at G League Elite Camp, earns NBA combine invite

He may not have made the cut initially, but Ohio State guard Duane Washington punched his ticket to the 2021 NBA Draft Combine on Monday nonetheless.

Washington and Buckeye teammate E.J. Liddell were among the 40 players invited to the G League Elite Camp that ran from Saturday through Monday in Chicago, an event at which the top performers could earn a ticket to the combine, which began Monday and ends next Sunday. After an 18-point performance in the second day of five-on-five scrimmages to lead all scorers on Monday, the 6-foot-3 combo guard garnered enough attention at the G League event to remain in Chicago for the combine. Liddell, on the other hand, was the only player that logged minutes without scoring a point on Monday, and did not receive a combine invite.

During Sunday’s first set of scrimmages, Washington put up 13 points on 5-for-12 shooting in a winning effort against a team that featured Liddell, who had five points and six boards. It was Washington’s second performance that truly turned heads though, as the prolific scorer shot points on 7-for-13 shooting, including 2-for-7 from 3-point range as he helped lead his team to another victory in live-game action. A third-team All-Big Ten performer during his junior season for the Buckeyes in 2020-21, Washington finished the two scrimmages with 31 total points on 12-for-25 shooting.

