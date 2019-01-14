Ohio State made some waves in the college football world when it took a pair of assistant coaches from Michigan last week, including Ohio native Al Washington. The 34-year old son of former Ohio State linebacker Al Washington Sr. has gained quite a reputation already. Washington has recruited the state of Ohio for Boston College, Cincinnati, and Michigan, and is likely going to do so once again for the Buckeyes.

Washington's focus historically has been on the Cincinnati and Columbus areas where he has gained the trust of the high school football coaching community in those regions. It wasn't long ago when some in Columbus worried that Washington's relationship with five-star defensive end Zach Harrison might pull the state's top prospect North.

Olentangy Orange head football coach Zebb Schroeder got to witness Washington's efforts first hand.

"When describing coach Washington, the first thing that comes to mind is his infectious personality," Schroeder said. "He just lights up the room with positive energy and enthusiasm and that relates really well to the kids. He knows how to get on the same wavelength with them."

That personality was able to make Harrison comfortable and convince him to give Michigan a closer look back in the spring.

"As a recruiter he is absolutely relentless and competitive," Schroeder continued. "When you couple that with his positive personality, it is no wonder that he is such a coveted coach. He really made the recruitment of our kid, Zach Harrison, do a 180 once he took the UM job."

But, as Schroeder notes, Washington is more than just a recruiter.

"Even though he is relatively young, he's coached three different positions at a high level so his football knowledge has tremendous depth," Schroeder added.

Orange had the top guy in the state in 2019 and not too far away at Pickerington North High School, head coach Nathan Hillerich has the top dog in 2021, defensive end Jack Sawyer. Washington recruited Sawyer at both Cincinnati and Michigan and has been recruiting a number of Hillerich's players over the years.

"Coach Washington is a great recruiter," Hillerich said. "Which I believe is because he does such a good job building relationships. Relationships with coaches, players, and parents. Anyone who has contact with coach Washington loves being around him and talking to him. He’s a great pickup for the Buckeyes."

While recruiting Central Ohio is often taken for granted by Ohio State fans just because of the proximity to the school, the Cincinnati area has been more of a battleground over the years. Washington has recruited that area well at his past stops, including just this past cycle where he landed four-star tight end Erick All, out of Fairfield High School for the Wolverines.

"I've had a lot actually," said Fairfield head coach Jason Krause of his interaction with Washington. "While he was at UC and Michigan. Great recruiter. On top of things. Communicates very well with high school coaches and really relates to the kids that I have seen him interact with. Quality person."

It is expected that Washington will continue recruiting these territories for the Buckeyes and his reputation in the state should help him hit the ground running.





