Washington 'comfortable' with revamped LB room as preseason wears on

COLUMBUS, Ohio –– One wouldn’t surmise that Al Washington has the easiest job among Ohio State assistants this preseason. The Buckeyes’ linebacker coach must determine an entirely new slate of starters, navigate the potential schematic changes that remain shrouded in some level of secrecy as of now, and deal with the continued questions surrounding the eligibility of USC transfer Palaie Gaoteote. However, Washington didn’t seem too perturbed Thursday by what he’s seen from his unit so far. In fact, Washington said the way his position room is shaking out is actually inspiring confidence in him. RELATED: Ohio State practice notes and observations: Aug. 12 “When great guys move on, the benefit is the guys that are next, they get a blueprint of how it’s done right. How it’s done properly,” Washington said. “So much of what we do is obviously what you can see. My expectation is for those guys to learn from that, and they have. They’ve carried themselves appropriately. So I’m confident, and they’re all talented, so we gotta just go play.” One player that Washington seems particularly pleased with to this point is senior linebacker Teradja Mitchell, a former five-star recruit out of Virginia that appears poised for a breakout role on the Buckeyes’ defense.

“I think he’s done a great job stepping into a leadership role off the field, taking it upon himself to organize things and just having more of a voice, which is great to see,” Washington said. Mitchell has just 18 career tackles to his credit despite being one of the crown jewels of Ohio State’s lauded 2018 recruiting class, but in the absence of last year’s top four linebackers –– including two captains –– Mitchell is eager to fill the void in more ways than one. “He’s matured. His preparation, his consistent effort, but obviously he’s got to perform, and he’s been doing that,” Washington said. “He’s been really working at it. I don’t think there’s one thing that a person can show. It’s consistency, and his approach has been that. Obviously he’s eager to go out and do what he loves to do, and it’s play football. The best thing about football is, when you get on the field, your play speaks for itself, and he’s done that.” The praise Washington heaped on Mitchell Thursday indicates that he will likely be a starter this season, as expected, but a slew of Ohio State linebackers have been practicing at both the Mike and Will positions on the inside. Senior Dallas Gant seemed penciled in to replace Tuf Borland as the Buckeyes’ new starting middle linebacker at the start of the spring, but a foot injury cost him nearly the entire early offseason, and may still even be holding him out just a bit in fall camp. Still, Washington doesn’t think Gant’s in a bad spot entering the new season.