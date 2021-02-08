BuckeyeGrove - Washington breaks free in victory over Maryland

Instead of settling for contested shots from deep, Ohio State’s second-leading scorer was in attack mode, cruising to the rim and finding teammates while taking advantage of any looks given to him.

From burying a pair of 3-pointers to keep his team within striking distance early to finding Kyle Young under the basket for a lead-extending lay-in to icing the game with a pair of lob passes, Washington added a little bit of everything to his always-dangerous scoring arsenal.

“We take great pride in our ability to be versatile and to do a lot of different things on the basketball court," Washington said following the game. "I think that’s why we’re playing some really good basketball right now. It’s hard to guard us.”

His season-long growth was on full display throughout an affair that the Buckeyes thoroughly controlled for long stretches.

In Ohio State’s 73-65 win over Maryland on Monday night, Washington scored 18 points on 7-for-15 shooting, adding four rebounds and four assists in 31 minutes.

For a player with as much confidence as the junior consistently keeps under his belt, cold spells are never permanent.

Maryland, one of the worst teams in the Big Ten in terms of defending the 3-point line, gave Washington plenty of opportunities across the hardwood.

Very few of his looks from deep were contested, and when the Terrapins did attempt to run him off the line, Washington was patient and under control when attacking the rim, creating a number of open shots for teammates without forcing anything.

“When we’re hitting, they’re gonna want to run guys off the line and get to them," Young said. "So it’ll leave driving lanes open for certain guys, allowing us to attack the paint, post up, stuff like that. It definitely opens things up-- we’ve got a bunch of guys who can shoot the ball.”

Washington finished the night 4-for-5 from 2-point range-- his first contest with at least four makes from inside the arc since Jan. 13 against Northwestern.

When he puts his head down and finds a clean path towards the backboard, an entirely new dimension of offense opens up for the junior.

Though he finished with three turnovers on the evening, Washington made a number of eye-opening finds in the lane in the second half, including the aforementioned dump-off to Young and a beautifully timed lob pass to Musa Jallow in transition.

“Attacking those gaps is something that Coach preached to us going into the second half, and at the beginning of the game as well," Washington said. "Just attack them, attack them. They’re gonna crowd to the ball, bring five to the ball. Everybody’s gonna be in the paint, so look for kick-outs.”

When he's under control, able to make the right pass, and finding success from the field, Washington becomes not only one of the best players on this Ohio State team, but one of the elite guards in the Big Ten.

That was clear on Monday-- his numbers were not only impressive, but effective. Washington finished with a team-high plus-14 in his time on the court, a straightforward indicator of his total impact on this game.

No matter how low the (very extended) lows may appear, one thing about Duane Washington is certain: he’s not going to stop coming at you.



It may be his most valuable trait.

“I think the guys are really, really bought in and getting better every single day in practice," Washington said. "With that approach, man, you’re gonna get better. It shows. If you trust that, it’ll pay big dividends in the end.”